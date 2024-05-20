Meeting held following parking issues across popular Peak District beauty spots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The meeting saw a discussion about parking issues at popular Peak District beauty spots.

The meeting to discuss the issues around parking in the Castleton and Edale area was held at Castleton Parish Hall on Friday afternoon (May 17).

This comes after continuous problems with illegal parking in the area, causing disruption and safety concerns.

The meeting involved key stakeholders in the area including officers from Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for Hope Valley Police SNT said: “It is well known the issues due to the high number of visitors to the area at weekends and bank holidays and despite the best efforts of ourselves and the council’s Parking Enforcement Team the issues continue and have an impact on locals.