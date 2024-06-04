Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been reported following a poaching incident.

The incident happened last Wednesday (May 29) when two men were seen pinching trouts on the River Wye in Derbyshire.

Officers from the rural crime team approached the men and they failed to provide rod licences. Their fishing rods were confiscated and officers reported them for their offences.

Following the incident, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team put a post about it on their Facebook page, warning against fishing without a licence.

The post sparked discussion online - with some thanking the police and some criticising officers.

Roger Swaine said: “I challenged a guy a while ago who was fishing the canal opposite the Clock Warehouse in Shardlow. The only reason I knew it was illegal, he was right next to the lock. He gave me a bit of abuse but tough - he moved on.”

Jill Graham said “Well done, you guys. I hope they will pay the penalty through the courts.”

Chris Girling added: “Well done! Rules and regulations are there for a reason.”

Pete March commented: “Too much of this going on, well done. I look forward to the day you actually charge the idiots that think they can just put an inflatable on the river and float down, cans in hand and then ejected when empty.”

Lynda Watson added: “Keep to the rules and all will be fine! The fish don't ask to be caught and as a few are okay, leave the rest in the river where they belong.”

But Siobhan Peter said: “Omg! Let people fish this is ridiculous some people can't afford much at this time! I think this is pathetic.”

Paul Richardson added: “Blimey, good to know all the serious rural offences have been resolved.”

Nick Breen said: “Well done crime of the century solved right there. Top policing as always. At least no one burgles houses, steals cars etc anymore.”