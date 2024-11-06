More than 70 people attended a meeting about reinstating the railway through the Peaks and Dales from Matlock to Buxton on to Manchester.

The Manchester and East Midlands Rail Action Partnership, MEMRAP, has long been campaigning to reinstate the railway.

At the end of October Memrap held a public meeting campaigning for the return of the Derby to Manchester train.

Stephen Chaytow, leader of the new Campaign for the Peak Line, said: “I think that tonight we went a long way towards proving that there is a huge appetite for the rail restoration here. Imagine getting on a train in Matlock and going to Manchester - or even the airport for example.

A successful meeting was held to discuss reinstating the Buxton to Matlock railway line. Photo Jason Chadwick

“That’s the vision, and I think that most people here are definitely up for it.”

The proposals include upgrading 23 miles and reinstating 13 miles of railway to, once again, link Matlock to Buxton by rail, via Bakewell.

The aim is to re-connect communities across the Peak District National Park which were left isolated by what Stephen calls ‘the disastrous and short-sighted Beeching Report’.

The line carried passengers and freight through the heart of the Peak District National Park from 1867 to 1968. A significant step, announced by CPL as part of the event was the development of an Active Travel Network, to be designed alongside the railway, with the aim of providing a replacement facility for the existing Monsal Trail.

This would also include an improved local bus network to integrate with the new rail service and get people

to their destinations.

Although the current Monsal Trail is a car free leisure trail, it is only accessible for the vast majority by car. Its users are concentrated onto a single three metre wide trail, congested at peak times, with cyclists and walkers often in conflict said Stephen.

By contrast, he said, the proposed active trail network aims to disperse visitors more widely around the National Park, so improving the quality of their experience.

He added: “If we can succeed, it could radically change everyone’s lives for the better.

“Locals and visitors would both have a viable alternative to sitting in traffic on the A6 in a car or on a bus.

“Many people, me included, would not have to drive everywhere as we mostly do now. So let’s make it happen.”