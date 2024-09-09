Riders based at Buxton Riding School preparing for their campaign to educate drivers to pass slow and wide. Photo Jason Chadwick

Horse riders from Buxton Riding School will be taking part in the ‘pass wide initiative’ and asking motorists to pass them slowly, safely and at a wide distance.

The national pass wide day is Saturday and Sunday September 14 and 15 and Fiona Higginbotham is heading up the Buxton ride.

She said: “Horses are big animals and if spooked they could bolt, and cause injury to the rider and other road users.

“And there are some people, not everyone, who don’t give us the space we need to ride safely so this weekend’s ride is about reminding people the rules of the Highway Code.”

The Highway Codes states: “Be particularly careful of horse riders and horse-drawn vehicles especially when approaching, overtaking, passing or moving away.

“Always pass wide and slowly.

“When you see a horse on a road, you should slow down to a maximum of 10 mph.

“Be patient, do not sound your horn or rev your engine.

“When safe to do so, pass wide and slow, allowing at least 2 metres of space.”

Fiona says she meets many riders who do not follow these rules.

She said: “Drivers wind down their windows and grumble at us and flick the v’s but we aren’t doing anything wrong we have every right to be on the road.

“Most of our road rides are done at weekends or bank holidays and there are children there and it can be quite intimidating for them.

“Again I’m not saying it's all motorists, most stop and wave at us and make it a joy to be out on the road but a ride can be spoiled by aggressive drivers.”

Fiona is expecting more riders to come out this weekend to help spread the message and they will be wearing hi vis and carrying messages to drive at 10 miles per hour.

She is also working with the police to ensure road safety for all users at the weekend.

She added: “My message to motorists is just be aware of your surroundings and make choices that keep you and others safe.

“If you see a horse rider out in the future pull over if you can but if not remember the 2m rule and keep your distance and go slowly.”