Holidaymaker appeals for help to identify other vehicle involved in A6 collision near Cowdale

Peter Baldock, from Kent, was driving his grey BMX 1 Series on the A6 between Buxton and Taddington at around 6.15 on Thursday, July 22, when the incident happened.

He said: “It was the last night of our holiday and we’d been for a walk up on Kinder Scout. We came to a bend near Topley Pike quarry when another car came whizzing around from the other direction but two thirds on my side of the road.

“Thankfully I managed to swerve just enough to avoid a head-on collision but the other car sideswiped me, smashing the driver’s side wing mirror and shattering the window. The glass flew everywhere and hit me, my wife and our dog in the backseat. I sustained a small cut to my leg but we considered ourselves very fortunate.”

The collision crushed Peter's wingmirror and caused the driver side window to shatter.

He added: “We were both in shock so I didn’t manage to get the registration of the other car, and I wasn’t aware of any other witnesses. The only thing I’m fairly certain of is that it was a black Volkswagen Golf.

“It wasn’t safe to pull over immediately so I crawled up to the next layby. I thought the other driver would come back to exchange details but they never did.”

Peter has reported the incident to Derbyshire Police but has been told that they are unable to pursue any lines of inquiry if the other vehicle cannot be identified.

He said: “We had to come home from our holiday in a courtesy car and my insurance company is still dealing with the repairs. With no one else to claim against, I’m expecting to pay the £450 excess and who knows what it will do to my premiums.

Peter's car also suffered extensive damage to the rear wheel arch.

“I’m going to lose money, but my primary concern is about doing the right thing. It’s required by law to stop and exchange details, but it’s also the decent thing to do. It’s important to highlight the danger of travelling on that road at speed too. It could have been very dangerous.”

If anyone has information which could help identify the other vehicle, they can contact Peter via [email protected]