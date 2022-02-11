High Peak taxi driver fears Clean Air Zone plans could put him out of business

The proposed Clean Air Zone would cover the whole of Greater Manchester, right up to the border with High Peak.

Under the scheme, the most polluting vehicles could be charged up to £60 a day to enter the zone and taxis with engines below a Euro 6 standard would be charged £7.50.

Bob Parry, from High Peak Taxis in New Mills, is 74 years old but still working due to the rising cost of living.

Clean Air Zone signage at Hague Bar

He said: “A job from Marple to New Mills is £7 but if you add on the clean air charge it becomes almost £15.

“So I’ve either got to add it on to the fare which no one will pay or pay it myself.

“There’s a very real possibility if these plans are approved it will put me out of business as I don’t have the extra money and neither do my customers.”

The first phase was due to start in May, and will affect buses, HGVs, taxis and private hire vehicles licensed outside Greater Manchester, and coaches which don’t meet emission standards.

The zone will see a daily £60 charge for HGVs, buses and coaches, £10 for vans and £7.50 for taxis and private hire cars. Anyone who fails to pay will then face a £120 fine, plus the daily charge.

However, last week, the Government granted permission for Greater Manchester authorities to delay the implementation and new plans will be submitted in July.

The plans have been met with controversy as the £132 million Clean Air Fund, which was established by the Government to support businesses least able to adapt to the new Clean Air Zone charges, does not cover the border towns of Greater Manchester which will still be impacted by the change.

Taxi driver Sean Harwood, from GC Private Hire in Hayfield, does have a Euro 6 standard engine so the changes will not impact him directly, however he still does not understand the plan.

He added: “If people pay the money they are still polluting the air – they are just paying to do so. How does that £7.50 every time a taxi driver or plumber enters Greater Manchester actually clean up the air?”

