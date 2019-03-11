High Peak roads all re-open after snow and ice Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Two High Peak roads which had been closed due to snow and ice have now reopened. The A6024 Holme Moss and the A57 Snake Pass have now been re-opened, Derbyshire County Council confirmed. The A537/A54 Cat and Fiddle and the Derbyshire side of the A53 Axe Edge both re-opened earlier this morning. Two High Peak roads have now re-opened after overnight snow and ice Police advise motorists to avoid number of "treacherous" High Peak roads due to snow and ice