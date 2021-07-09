High Peak Buses extends Sunday and Bank Holiday service connecting Buxton to Alton Towers

The Skyline 199/X99 service from Manchester Airport calling at Whaley Bridge, Chapel, Buxton and Hartington was introduced in May and will now continue through to Monday, August 30.

Additional journeys will be running through the day between Buxton and Hartington calling at Sterndale Moor and Pomeroy – to offer easier access to the fantastic scenery of the Peak District.

The timetable is intended to connect with national rail services, at Manchester Airport, Stockport and Buxton, also allowing seamless travel for visitors to popular hiking trails and the Peak Wildlife Park.

Bus travel to popular destinations around the Peak District is to get a little easier.

Nikos Ntalampiras, operations manager at the company’s Buxton depot, said “We are very pleased to welcome customers on to this direct bus service between Manchester Airport, Stockport, Buxton, Peak Wildlife Park and Alton Towers Resort.

“The introduction of the service shows we have listened to feedback from our customers and we would encourage as many people as possible to use Skyline 199/X99, to ensure its long-term viability along with helping to free-up the roads through the local countryside to Alton Towers resort.”

He added: “Don’t forget to pre-book your entrance tickets into Aton Towers resort. Get on board and have a great day out. It’s much less fuss by bus.”

The 199 service to Alton Towers will arrive in Sylvan Park at 8.52am and Buxton Market Place at 8.55am then carry onwards as the X99 at 9am. An afternoon service from Sylvan Park to Alton Towers will depart at 3.55pm. Return journeys will depart Alton Towers at 10.20am and 5.20pm.

Services as far as Pomeroy will depart at 11.25am, 1.05pm, and 2.45pm, with return journeys at noon, 1.40pm, and 3.20pm.

Return tickets between Buxton and Alton Towers will cost £10 for adults and £7 for children, with any group of five able to travel together for £30.

High Peak Buses has partnered with the wildlife park to offer 25 per cent off the cost of an entrance ticket for holders of a valid same-day 199/X99 bus ticket.

For the full timetable, go to https://bit.ly/2UtRzD3.