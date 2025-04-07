Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular bookstore and cafe in the High Peak is struggling as the roadworks outside the shop have caused huge drop in trade totalling tens of thousands of pounds.

Louisa McPhie from High Peak Bookstore and Cafe is feeling the ramifications of a roadworks outside her shop.

Roadworks on the A515 Brierlow Bar junction have been ongoing since mid March and are due to finish in May.

However, for the High Peak Bookstore and Cafe which is on the junction, trade has dropped as people assume the road is closed.

Louisa McPhie from High Peak Bookstore and Cafe says the shop will be open despite road works on the A515 and urges people to come out and support the business.

Owner Louisa said: “When the roadworks first began, for a week or two, they only had a small impact on business and I, perhaps foolishly, believed that we would be ok for the duration of the work and that, of course, it is essential work to hopefully save lives on the bad junction, so we would just have to weather any small financial loss.

“Unfortunately, after the first week or so, I started to notice a definite decline in takings, I assumed as local people started to avoid the area because of the traffic lights, which is understandable.”

The road is not closed and the shop is accessible.

Louisa says people travelling from the north, the Buxton direction should come along the Harpur Hill road and through the store’s usual entrance as the road from Longnor is unaffected.

Before the works started the contractor moved some boulders and created an entrance for people coming from the south from the Ashbourne, Bakewell, Matlock direction.

A temporary fence was also put up to stop it being used as a rat run for other drivers so the road will only be open for those coming to the bookstore.

This month Louisa says NI contribution goes up and wages have also risen significantly. She had forecast that the business would be ok with the rise in both, but the drop of customers has really worried her.

But, she says people are not coming out.

Louisa said: “Our takings have now dropped so significantly that I’m constantly worried about how we’ll get through the next month.

“I am not worried about myself, I am worried about the 47 people who work hard to make the Bookstore such a wonderful place and all our lovely suppliers who all need to be paid at the end of each month.”

She says the 47 local people in employment at the bookstore is because the business has been going from strength to strength in recent years.

But Louisa says in just five days she has lost more than £10,000 compared to last year.

She said: “Since the start of the roadworks we have lost significantly more than that.”

She added: “The last junction closure is this weekend April 12 and 13 which is bang in the middle of the Easter holidays and usually one of our busiest times of the year and we are open throughout and would love to see you.

“We will be losing all our passing holiday trade, but we look forward to seeing you all if you can make it.”