High Peak Bookstore and Cafe will be open despite road works on A515

The owner of a book store in the High Peak says her shop will be open while road works take place outside and urges people to come and support her.

Louisa Mcphie from High Peak Bookstore and Cafe found out about a road closure on the Brierlow Bar junction through a family friend as she was not contacted by the council in advance.

She said: “I was so worried, the notice said it would be four full weekends and the road would be closed with no access.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do with my shop, we’d only just bounced back from the snow in January and four full weekends in the run up to Easter was very worrying.“

I employ 47 staff so that would have been four weekends where the shop was not open but wages were still needing to be paid and I worked it out it would be a round about a £50,000 loss which is astronomical so something had to be done.” Louisa contacted the council and was advised to speak to the contractor carrying out the work.

She said: “He came out and we made a plan and a way to keep the business open which is a huge relief.”

The book shop will be open during the roadworks on the A515 and Louisa says people travelling from the north, the Buxton direction should come along the Harpur Hill road and through the store’s usual entrance as the road from Longnor is unaffected.

She said: “The contractor has moved some boulders and created an entrance for people coming from the south from the Ashbourne, Bakewell, Matlock direction.

“A temporary fence is being put up to stop it being used as a rat run for other drivers so the road will only be open for those coming to the bookstore.”

The roadworks will be in place March 22 and 23.

Louisa said: “Please come out if you can and support us, we are open and we don’t want roadworks to put you off as we now have a very special entrance.”

The Advertiser has contacted Derbyshire County Council for a comment.