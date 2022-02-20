Five Derbyshire roads closed due to flooding

Many other routes are open but with localised flooding.

The five routes currently closed by the county council are:

*A6020 Hassop roundabout to Ashford

Flooding at Ashwood Park, Buxton. Photo - Angela Bowder

*A6 at Rowsley.

*the A57 Ladybower to Glossop

*Darley Bridge at the crossroads of Church Road, Station Road and the Main Road B5057

*the A6 at Buxton (to Bakewell).

The Pavilion Gardens, Buxton. Photo - Mark Chesney - @pic-ches photography

In addition, there is flooding at the Barmoor Clough roundabout between Dove Holes and Chapel-en-le-Frith as well as on the A6 heading into Dove Holes from Buxton.

Derbyshire police said: “The heavy rain and winds are continuing to have an impact and cause disruption in Derbyshire this evening.“A number of flood warnings are in place for the county, and we would encourage residents to check if they are likely to be affected through the gov.uk website here: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings.“Where roads are closed do not move signs or attempt to use these routes. You could endanger yourself and the lives of the emergency services responders should you get into difficulty.“If you come across flood water do not enter on foot or in a vehicle.”

Flooding has also been reported in several other areas of the High Peak, and a number of flood warnings are also in force, including for the River Goyt in Whaley Bridge.

A Met Office warning for wind is in force for the area until 1pm tomorrow (Monday).

