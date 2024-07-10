East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 10:05am on Wednesday, July 10. This list will be updated during the day.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 0 minutes
- All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 22 minutes
- Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai, scheduled for 9:50am, now estimated 10:45am.
- Easyjet flight U22185 to Geneva, scheduled for 11am, now estimated 12:20pm.
- Aer Lingus flight EI35 to Orlando, scheduled for 11:05am, now cancelled.
- Easyjet flight U22117 to Paris, scheduled for 11:15am, now estimated 12:13pm.
- Pegaus flight PC5816 to Antalya, scheduled for 12:50pm, now estimated 1:40pm.
- Aer Lingus flight EI209 to Dublin, scheduled for 2:25pm, now cancelled.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 12 minutes
- Tui Fly flight BY7302 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 6:55am, now estimated 12:30pm.
- Easyjet flight U228 to Belfast, scheduled for 12:10pm, now cancelled.
