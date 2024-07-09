East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 10:30am on Tuesday, July 9. This list will be updated during the day.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 26 minutes
- Ryanair flight FR6031 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 9:55am, now estimated 10:45am.
Manchester Airport – average delay 26 minutes
- Tui Fly flight TOM169P to Belfast, scheduled for 9:15am, now estimated 11:10am.
- Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 10:15am.
- Pegasus flight LC5816 to Antalya, scheduled for 12:50pm, now estimated 1:21pm.
- Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando, scheduled for 1:25pm, now estimated 2:51pm.
- Easyjet flight U22169 to Amsterdam, scheduled for 2:20pm, now estimated 3:52pm.
- Aer Lingus flight EI209 to Dublin, scheduled for 2:25pm, now cancelled.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 21 minutes
- Tui Fly flight BY234 to Espargos, scheduled for 3:35pm, now estimated 5:31pm.
