East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 12:30pm on Friday, July 5. This list will be updated during the day.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 0 minutes
- All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 25 minutes
- Tui Fly flight BY146 to Cancun, scheduled for 10:20am, now estimated 1:50pm.
- Easyjet flight U22117 to Paris, scheduled for 11:20am, now estimated 12:40pm.
- Ryanair flight FR36 to Carcassonne, scheduled for 11:30am, now estimated 12:40pm.
- Virgin Atlantic flight VS109 to Prestwick, scheduled for 11:30am, now estimated 12:35pm.
- Tui Fly flight BY142 to Cancun, scheduled for 11:50am, now estimated 12:45pm.
- Pegasus flight PC5816 to Antalya, scheduled for 12:50pm, now estimated 2:30pm.
- Jet2 flight LS845 to Tenerife, scheduled for 1:50pm, now estimated 3pm.
- Smartlynx flight BY2532 to Gran Canaria, scheduled for 3:35pm, now estimated 5:20pm.
- Jet2 flight LS1003 to Izmir, scheduled for 4:25pm, now estimated 5:21pm.
- Jet2 flight LS1751 to Bodrum, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 5:21pm.
- Easyjet flight U296 to Belfast, scheduled for 6:10pm, now estimated 2:34pm.
- Easyjet flight U23836 to Milan, scheduled for 6:40pm, now estimated 8:11pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 17 minutes
- Easyjet flight U224 to Belfast, scheduled for 12:20pm, now estimated 1:28pm.
- Easyjet flight U26605 to Paris, scheduled for 6:45pm, now estimated 7:16pm.
- Sunexpress flight LH8352 to Izmir, scheduled for 11:10pm, now cancelled.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.