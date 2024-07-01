East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:10am on Monday, July 1. This list will be updated during the day.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 18 minutes
- All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 25 minutes
- Jet2 flight LS803 to Barcelona, scheduled for 8am, now estimated 9:45am.
- Jet2 flight LS863 to Mahon, scheduled for 8:30am, now estimated 9:40am.
- KLM flight KL1030 to Amsterdam, scheduled for 8:55am, now estimated 9:30am.
- Easyjet flight U2709 to Belfast, scheduled for 11am, now estimated 11:36am.
- Singapore Airlines flight SQ51 to Singapore, scheduled for 11:15am, now cancelled.
- Jet2 flight LS909 to Fuerteventura, scheduled for 4:15pm, now estimated 5:28pm.
- Jet2 flight LS949 to Krakow, scheduled for 5:10pm, now estimated 6:09pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 22 minutes
- Easyjet flight U2332 to Edinburgh, scheduled for 8:25am, now cancelled.
- Tui Fly flight BY566 to Punta Cana, scheduled for 11:30am, now estimated 7:02pm.
- Ryanair flight FR477 to Santander, scheduled for 1:05pm, now estimated 2:20pm.
- Easyjet flight U26607 to Tenerife, scheduled for 1:15pm, now estimated 2:30pm.
- Jet2 flight LS1239 to Antalya, scheduled for 2:10pm, now estimated 2:52pm.
- Aer Lingus flight EI277 to Dublin, scheduled for 8:50pm, now cancelled.
- Easyjet flight U23842 to Milan, scheduled for 10:05pm, now estimated 11:03pm.
