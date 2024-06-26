East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am on Wednesday, June 26. This list will be updated during the day.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 32 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

Manchester Airport – average delay 23 minutes

Easyjet flight U23836 to Milan, scheduled for 8am, now estimated 10:01am.

Ryanair flight FR1263 to Ibiza, scheduled for 8:55am, now estimated 9:55am.

Ryanair flight FR1103 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 11:25am.

Ryanair flight FR3238 to Brussels, scheduled for 11am, now estimated 12:25am.

Airportugal flight TP1311 to Lisbon, scheduled for 11am, now estimated 1:20pm.

Easyjet flight U24900 to Paris, scheduled for 2:25pm, now estimated 3:45pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI209 to Dublin, scheduled for 2:25pm, now cancelled.

Easyjet flight U22071 to Rhodes, scheduled for 2:40pm, now estimated 3:29pm.

Ryanair flight FR3222 to Brussels scheduled for 3:05pm, now estimated 4:10pm.

Aurigny flight GR679 to Guernsey, scheduled for 4pm, now estimated 7:20pm.

Easyjet flight U22275 to Enfidha, scheduled for 5:50pm, now estimated 6:53pm.

Ryanair flight FR3212 to Girona, scheduled for 6:50pm, now estimated 7:55pm.

Easyjet flight U22126 to Naples, scheduled for 6:50pm, now estimated 8:16pm.

Easyjet flight U21774 to Nice, scheduled for 8:05pm, now estimated 9:44pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 18 minutes