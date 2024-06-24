East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 2:35pm on Monday, June 24. This list will be updated during the day.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 1 minute

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

Manchester Airport – average delay 24 minutes

Singapore Airlines flight SQ51 to Singapore, scheduled for 11:15am, now estimated 3:15pm.

Tui Fly flight BY192 to Cancun, scheduled for 12pm, now estimated 2:45pm.

Easyjet flight U22187 to Geneva, scheduled for 1:15pm, now cancelled.

Ryanair flight U22187 to Dublin, scheduled for 1:25pm, now estimated 2:25pm.

Tui Fly flight BY2120 to Corfu, scheduled for 1:30pm, now estimated 1:59pm.

Tui Fly flight TOM37C to Dubrovnik, scheduled for 1:30pm, now estimated 2:47pm.

Easyjet flight U2711 to Newquay, scheduled for 3:20pm, now estimated 4:15pm.

Tui Fly flight BY594 to Bodrum, scheduled for 4:40pm, now estimated 6:25pm.

Jet2 flight LS805 to Izmir, scheduled for 4:55pm, now estimated 5:40pm.

Tui Fly flight BY574 to Antalya, scheduled for 5:55pm, now estimated 7:30pm.

Ryanair flight FR9130 to Faro, scheduled for 6:10pm, now estimated 7:49pm.

Easyjet flight U22015 to Alicante, scheduled for 6:35pm, now estimated 10:30pm.

Easyjet flight U22109 to Paris, scheduled for 7:10pm, now estimated 7:57pm.

Easyjet flight U27502 to Faro, scheduled for 7:30pm, now estimated 9:21pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 16 minutes