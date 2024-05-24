Drivers warned of disruption on Snake Pass – as one lane closed and temporary traffic lights in place
Temporary traffic lights have been set up on Snake Pass in the Peak District due to damage to the road surface.
New, two-way temporary traffic lights are currently in place on A57 Snake Pass westbound, adjacent to the access to Gillot Hey Farm.
They have been set up today (May 24) as the road was reduced to just one lane due to damage to the road surface.
Derbyshire County Council has announced that the lights will remain in place until the autumn when the repairs will be carried out.
