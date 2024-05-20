Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have once again appealed to drivers following issues with parking at the Peak District this weekend.

Officers from Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Safer Neighbourhood team had a very busy weekend – as they issued fixed penalty notices to several vehicles contravening the white line system in the Peak District on Saturday and Sunday (May 18 and 19).

The illegal parking hot spots included B6521 Main Road at Nether Padley, Grindleford and at Padley Gorge, as well as at the B6001 in Lead Mill Bridge near Hathersage.

Following the incidents officers issued following reminder: “A fine for crossing double white lines where the line nearest to you is solid often results in a driving conviction code TS50 – Failing to comply with traffic sign (excluding ‘stop’ signs, traffic lights or double white lines – resulting in 3 penalty points and a fine.

