Drivers slammed as several cars, including Land Rover, parked illegally in the Peak District this weekend
Officers from Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Safer Neighbourhood team had a very busy weekend – as they issued fixed penalty notices to several vehicles contravening the white line system in the Peak District on Saturday and Sunday (May 18 and 19).
The illegal parking hot spots included B6521 Main Road at Nether Padley, Grindleford and at Padley Gorge, as well as at the B6001 in Lead Mill Bridge near Hathersage.
Following the incidents officers issued following reminder: “A fine for crossing double white lines where the line nearest to you is solid often results in a driving conviction code TS50 – Failing to comply with traffic sign (excluding ‘stop’ signs, traffic lights or double white lines – resulting in 3 penalty points and a fine.
“You must NOT stop or park on a road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on your side of the road, except to pick up or set down passengers or to load or unload goods. Failing to comply will result in 3 penalty points and a fine.”