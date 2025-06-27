Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police stop car on busy Derbyshire A-road

A driver has been arrested on the A6 after a positive roadside drug test.

Police stopped a driver on the A6 near Taddington on Wednesday, June 25, following information from local community.

The driver failed a roadside drug test and after a search of the vehicle, the individual was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone who has any information on drug or drink driving is asked to contact Derbyshire police or Crime Stoppers using any of the following contact methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.