Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police stop car on busy Derbyshire A-road
Police stopped a driver on the A6 near Taddington on Wednesday, June 25, following information from local community.
The driver failed a roadside drug test and after a search of the vehicle, the individual was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone who has any information on drug or drink driving is asked to contact Derbyshire police or Crime Stoppers using any of the following contact methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.