Chapel-en-le-Frith railway station could be getting new digital screens which display train information, if plans are approved.

An application for Listed Building Consent at the railway station has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council.

The plans, if approved, would see the installation of two new customer information screens within the platform waiting shelters, along with the replacement of existing public address speakers with new models.

Jake Lamb from Sella Controls, which has submitted the application, said: “As part of the Northern Trains CIS Replacement Programme, Chapel-en-le-Frith station is due to have upgrades to the customer information screens around the station. There will be two new screens located on platforms 1 & 2 to give added information about train arrival times for those platforms.”

Digital upgrade planned for Chapel-en-le-Frith station with new electronic screens which would show up to date train information. Photo Google maps

He explains the reason for this proposal is to ‘enhance the customer experience whilst using the station and to increase reliability’.

If given the green light, existing cable routes will be utilised where possible to reduce visual impact of the installations. There will however be a small amount of new ducting required which will be kept minimal and in keeping with the rest of the station.

Chapel-en-le-Frith train station was built in 1863 and is located a mile away from the town centre. Due to the age of the station and its listed status planning permission is needed before any work can be carried out.

Mr Lamb said: “The new screens will be located inside each of the platform waiting shelters, away from the listed building.

“The information screen proposed has be chosen for the reason they are small in size and will not have a big impact on the surrounding areas, but still give sufficient information to passengers.”

He added that no new access restrictions will be created as part of these works as the screens are located inside the waiting shelters which will not hinder access for any customers.

The proposal is out for consultation until Thursday September, 12. Anyone who wishes to comment on the application should do so via the High Peak Borough Council’s planning portal and search for application reference HPK/2024/0268.