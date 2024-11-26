Roads across Chesterfield will be gritted this evening as temperatures are set to plummet towards freezing – with the council issuing a snow warning for parts of the Peak District.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that is already gritting roads across the north of the county, before focusing on Chesterfield routes later today – with temperatures set to drop overnight.

A DCC spokesperson said: “As it is going to be a cold evening, our gritting teams are out now treating all primary and secondary routes in the north of the county, and will be out later on in the Chesterfield area.”

The council also warned that snow might arrive in some parts of the Peak District – with early morning gritting patrols already scheduled to help tackle any inclement weather that might impact the county’s roads.

DCC’s spokesperson added: “We could see some snow over the high routes in the Peak District, so our team will be out from 5.00am tomorrow to patrol and grit where necessary. Stay safe out there.”