Derbyshire speed cameras: This is where speed cameras will be across north Derbyshire this week

Please note the images are for illustration only and do not show the exact locations of the mobile cameras.

Cameras will be at these locations until June 6.

Derbyshire Casualty Reduction Support Team said: “We will be attending other locations across Derbyshire so please ensure you adhere to the speed limits of the roads that you are travelling on.”

1. B6019 The Common, South Normanton B6019 The Common, South Normanton Photo: Google Buy photo

2. The Dale, Stoney Middleton The Dale, Stoney Middleton Photo: Google Buy photo

3. A618, Rotherham Road, Killamarsh A618, Rotherham Road, Killamarsh Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Main Road, Bamford. Main Road, Bamford. Photo: Google Buy photo