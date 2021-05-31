Derbyshire speed cameras: This is where speed cameras will be across north Derbyshire this week
Derbyshire police have released the latest locations where their mobile speed cameras will be in operation next week.
Please note the images are for illustration only and do not show the exact locations of the mobile cameras.
Cameras will be at these locations until June 6.
Derbyshire Casualty Reduction Support Team said: “We will be attending other locations across Derbyshire so please ensure you adhere to the speed limits of the roads that you are travelling on.”
