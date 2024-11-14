Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crash has closed a Derbyshire road this morning – with police warning drivers to avoid the area.

Derbyshire Police have reported that the B5053 Buxton Road in Longnor is currently closed following a collision this morning.

A force spokesperson said: “The closure is in place from the junction with the A515 at Brierlow Bar.

“The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”