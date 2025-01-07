Derbyshire floods live - latest updates as roads and schools closed and ambulance service declares critical incident
Keep up to date with the latest in our live blog, which will be updated throughout the day.
Trains disrupted again along Hope Valley Line
Trains along the Peak District’s Hope Valley Line have been suspended again today due to the weather.
Latest road closures update from Derbyshire County Council
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Snow overnight is affecting many roads in the Peak District, particularly in the Chapel area. Ice is also an issue on higher ground.
“We have had crews out overnight ploughing and gritting and doing all we can to keep roads open.
“The A515 between Parsley Hay and Pomeroy is down to one lane, with poor visibility and stuck vehicles, so please avoid the area. Long Lane at Youlgrave is also an issue with abandoned vehicles.
“As well as the roads below, which remain closed, there are issues with snow on the A515 between Newhaven and Fenny Bentley and on the A612 Clodall Lane at Owler Bar:
- A57 Snake Pass
- Cat and Fiddle, A537
- A53 Axe Edge
- A6024 Holme Moss
- Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton
- Winnats Pass - closed due to abandoned vehicles
- Rushup Edge, next to Winnats Pass
- Eldon Hill Road at Sparrowpit.
“Our crews will remain out this morning and will concentrate on the main roads. We will endeavour to then look at the roads above that are closed to see if we can get them open later today.
Some roads closed due to flooding have now reopened, the list below are still closed:
- A617 Chesterfield (although the Hornsbridge roundabout is now open), DCC are checking this now and it will need to be gritted before it can reopen.
- Leathersley Lane, Scropton
- Watery Lane, Scropton
- Main Street, Rosliston
- Frizams Lane, near Findern
- Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132
- Derby Road, B5010 Risley
- Heage Lane, Etwall
- Asher Lane, Ripley
- A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary.
Road closed
A number of roads are still closed due to snow or flooding
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has the following roads closed
Birkin Lane - Temple Normanton: Birkin Lane Westbound closed due to flooding between B6039 Chesterfield Road and Church Lane.
Inkersall Road - Inkersall: Inkersall Road both ways closed due to flooding between Inkersall Green Road (Inkersall) and Cemetery Lane (Staveley).
A619 Baslow: A619 both ways closed due to flooding from the B6012 to the B6048.
A57 Snake Pass - Glossop: A57 Snake Pass closed due to snow between the A6013 (Ladybower Reservoir) and Hurst Road (Royal Oak Inn).
A628 Woodhead Pass - Flouch: A628 Woodhead Pass both ways closed due to flooding and snow between A616 (Flouch Roundabout) and Tintwistle.
A6024 Woodhead Road (Holme Moss) - Holme: A6024 Woodhead Road (Holme Moss) both ways closed due to snow between A628 (Holmfirth Turn Off, Holme) and A635 Greenfield Road (Holmfirth).
Goyt's Lane - Fernilee: Goyt's Lane both ways closed due to snow between Embridge Causeway and Old Longhill Road.
A537 Cat and Fiddle Road - Derbyshire: A537 Cat and Fiddle Road both ways closed due to jackknifed lorry and snow between Bull Hill Lane (Macclesfield) and A54 (Buxton).
A54 Allgreave: A54 both ways closed due to snow between A537 Cat and A54 (Rose And Crown).
Asher Lane - Butterley: Asher Lane both ways closed due to flooding between Butterley Lane (Butterley) and B6016 Main Road (Pentrich).
Haslams Lane - Darley Abbey: Haslams Lane both ways closed due to flooding between Alfreton Road and Folly Road.
Frizams Lane - Twyford: Frizams Lane both ways closed due to flooding between Buckford Lane and A5132 Twyford Road.
Horns Bridge in Chesterfield has now re-opened to traffic after being closed yesterday
More schools closed
The latest schools to announced closures today are
Chinley Primary School
Bakewell Methodist Junior School
Flood warnings
There are 29 flood warnings still in place in Derbyshire including on the RiverDerwent, River Dove, River Soar and River Trent.
A flood warning means that flooding is expected.
There are a further 31 flood alerts, meaning that flooding is possible, in the county.
These include the rivers Derwent, Doe Lea and Amber.
Schools closed and late opening
A number of schools are closed today, with many opening later than usual
Schools closed include:
Furness Vale Primary and Nursery School
Hayfield Primary School
Glossopdale School & Sixth Form will open to students at 10:20am
Brookfield Community School in Chesterfield is opening to students at 10am
East Midlands Ambulance Service declares crirtical incident
East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EMAS) has declared a critical incident.
Announcing the move yesterday evening, EMAS has put out more ambulance resource than ever before. However, the combination of significant patient demand, pressure within local hospitals, and flooding across the East Midlands, have led to this level of escalation.
Declaring a critical incident includes a formal request of partner services to take immediate action to help mitigate the risk for people in our communities, including:
- Rapid release of ambulances from hospital departments. We appreciate this will be challenging for hospital colleagues however, we need to ensure we have emergency ambulances available to respond to people waiting in the community where life is at threat.
- From this morning, local NHS Clinical Hubs to take Category 3 calls from EMAS and provide support and/or a local alternative NHS pathway for these patient. This allows EMAS to focus on responding to Category 1 (life-threatening) and Category 2 (serious) calls.
- All Category 3 calls from NHS 111 receive a clinical validation from DHU Healthcare (the provider of 111 services) before it is sent for an ambulance.
EMAS said: “Like many across the NHS, EMAS colleagues have been working tirelessly to respond to patient need. All internal actions and options to mitigate risk have been exhausted; therefore, a critical incident has been called to ensure mutual aid to support delivery of emergency and urgent patient care.
“The public is asked to help by using NHS services wisely and by taking regular medication to manage long-term conditions. If your illness or injury is not immediately life-threatening, please seek alternative care via a pharmacy, urgent treatment centre, or general practitioner (including out of hours services) – visit the NHS website for services near you. Given the additional weather-related pressures being responded to by emergency services across the East Midlands, please act responsibly and do not take unnecessary risks.”
