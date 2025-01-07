Derbyshire floods live - latest updates as roads and schools closed and ambulance service declares critical incident

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Snow overnight is affecting many roads in the Peak District, particularly in the Chapel area. Ice is also an issue on higher ground.

“We have had crews out overnight ploughing and gritting and doing all we can to keep roads open.

“The A515 between Parsley Hay and Pomeroy is down to one lane, with poor visibility and stuck vehicles, so please avoid the area. Long Lane at Youlgrave is also an issue with abandoned vehicles.

“As well as the roads below, which remain closed, there are issues with snow on the A515 between Newhaven and Fenny Bentley and on the A612 Clodall Lane at Owler Bar:

A57 Snake Pass

Cat and Fiddle, A537

A53 Axe Edge

A6024 Holme Moss

Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton

Winnats Pass - closed due to abandoned vehicles

Rushup Edge, next to Winnats Pass

Eldon Hill Road at Sparrowpit.

“Our crews will remain out this morning and will concentrate on the main roads. We will endeavour to then look at the roads above that are closed to see if we can get them open later today.

Some roads closed due to flooding have now reopened, the list below are still closed: