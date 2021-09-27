Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service issue safety warning after motorists rush to buy fuel

Drivers have been flocking to petrol pumps across the country in recent days despite being told not to panic buy as the issues were only with a shortage of drivers, and not a shortage of fuel.

It comes despite the Government urging people not to panic buy fuel, with some operators now rationing supplies while others have been forced to close certain filling stations altogether.

As the situation continues, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is warning motorists about the dangers that incorrect storage of petrol could impose.

Motorists have rushed to fill up their tanks in recent days despite being told not to panic buy (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In a post on Twitter, the service said: “Please do not attempt to fill any type of container with petrol other than a proper petrol can and ensure they are stored safely and away from any heat source.”

They also shared guidance from the Health and Safety executive which states that petrol must not be stored in living accommodation and that the storage place must have a direct exit to open air and ventilation.

Reasonable precautions must also be made to prevent any sources of ignition or heat that would be able to ignite the petrol or its vapour, the guidance adds.

And, people can only store up to 30 litres of petrol at home or at non-workplace premises without informing their local Petroleum Enforcement Authority (PEA).