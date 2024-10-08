Derbyshire drivers warned of disruption due to ‘traffic problem’ near Buxton

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Oct 2024, 13:27 BST
Drivers are warned of delays on A6 Bakewell Road due to a traffic problem.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A6 Bakewell Road is partially blocked both ways at King Sterndale, near Buxton.

This is due to a ‘traffic problem’ near A6 Ashwood Dale Quarry.

Drivers are urged to allow additional time for their journey as ‘slow traffic’ is building up in the area.

