Derbyshire drivers warned of disruption due to ‘traffic problem’ near Buxton
Drivers are warned of delays on A6 Bakewell Road due to a traffic problem.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A6 Bakewell Road is partially blocked both ways at King Sterndale, near Buxton.
This is due to a ‘traffic problem’ near A6 Ashwood Dale Quarry.
Drivers are urged to allow additional time for their journey as ‘slow traffic’ is building up in the area.
