Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as Snake Pass closed in both ways due to accident
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as A57 Snake Pass is currently closed.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A57 Snake Pass is currently closed in both ways between the A6013 (Ladybower Reservoir) and Royal Oak Inn. This is due to a road accident this afternoon.
Drivers have reported ‘slow traffic’ building up in the area.
