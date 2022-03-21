Date for closure of A5004 Long Hill between Buxton and Whaley Bridge confirmed

But the closure will not now coincide with the closure of the A6 at Buxton as work on a new roundabout continues.

The A5004, Long Hill, is due to close on April 25 for work to repair land slips, with work expected to take until September to complete.

Local residents had feared months of traffic chaos if the Long Hill work, carried out by Derbyshire County Council, took place at the same time as work on the A6 roundabout, by High Peak Borough Council, which would require traffic lights and other control measures.

The A5004 Buxton to Whaley Bridge

However, it has now been confirmed that while work on the A6 roundabout will continue from Monday March 28, there will be no road closure and temporary traffic lights won’t be needed until September.

High Peak MP Robert Largan recently held a meeting with the borough and county councils calling for any major traffic chaos to be avoided.

He said: “I’m pleased that some common sense has been applied to get Long Hill repaired and re-opened by September and wait until September to put in temporary traffic lights on the A6.

“I’m very grateful to the officers at both High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council for agreeing to meet with me and work together to reduce the impact of these works.

“I’ll be pushing to get the works done as quickly as possible and minimise disruption for residents and businesses.”