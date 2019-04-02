‘Challenging’ project to improve safety on A54 near Buxton praised by industry experts

A council behind a major engineering project to improve the safety of one of the country’s highest roads has received a top award from industry experts.

Cheshire East Council was honoured by the Chartered Institute for Highways and Transportation for its safety barrier work on the notoriously steep and winding A54 between Buxton and Congleton.

It was one of two regional awards to be presented to the authority in respect of challenging road schemes it had overseen.

The A54 project - for which it received the ‘environmental award’ - required the use of specialist engineering skills and materials throughout the installation of 230 metres of new safety barriers, in a conservation area and site of specific scientific interest (SSSI).

It was carried out in partnership with Harry Fairclough Construction and saw engineers operating in testing terrain - working 12 hours each day, seven days per week, and sleeping in pods on-site to save on travelling time.

The award recognised the environmental qualities of the entire scheme, which saw 40 cubic metres of dry-stone re-used, further recycling of old materials and a design that minimised future maintenance and disruption.

The team created special ‘lizard houses’ for the protection of wildlife.

Commencing in August 2018, the project was completed on time in November, avoiding the onset of winter and the nesting season.