Buxton woman’s relief after pothole fixed after more than a year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cilla Tattersall contacted the Buxton Advertiser to say the pothole outside her South Avenue home was becoming unbearable and making her life and that of her neighbours a misery.
She said: “It’s such a big hot hole that it flicks up stones and debris to my car.”
This she says was causing damage to her paintwork.
She said: “This is the first time I’ve paid off a car, it’s mine after four years and I’m so proud of that fact but it’s getting damaged all the time.”
Cilla is a support worker and needs constant access to her car so covering it was not an option for her.
She said: “My neighbours have reported it alongside with me, but the council just continues to ignore us.
“All around us other roads have been repaired but they do not come near ours.
“It's literally over taking my life affecting my wellbeing and mental health.”
The Advertiser put this to Derbyshire County Council which is in charge of Highways for the borough.
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We have been planning to properly resurface sections of this road and it was already on our programme of works.
“It has taken a bit of time to arrange as we have to check the utilities and things like any necessary traffic management or road closures, including requests for the areas to be clear of parked vehicles when the work is due to be carried out.
“We have also been delayed slightly due to the snow and ice, but we can assure the residents living on this stretch of road that it will be carried out shortly.
“If the weather permits it could be as soon as later this week.”
Cilla has been back in touch to share the good news that Derbyshire County Council have indeed been true to their word and been out and filled the pothole.
She added: “The pothole had been sorted today after almost a year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.