A busy road in the Peak District has reopened after major repairs.

The Stretfield Road (B6049) at Brough has been reopened today (August 9) after it was closed to all traffic on June 17 to allow repairs to the retaining wall.

The wall was severely damaged following a bad storm in November last year – when heavy rain led to a section of the wall collapsing.

The road was set to be closed to all traffic for the 12 weeks – but reopened ahead of time due to early completion of the works.

Stretfield Road is the main route between the A6187 Hope Road and the A623 in the south, serving Bradwell, Brough, Great Hucklow, Little Hucklow, Foolow, Eyam and Grindlow.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re pleased to say that the B6049 Stretford Road at Brough has now re-opened following work to repair a retaining wall.

“Many thanks to the local residents and all who use the road for their patience while we completed this job. We know that having the road closed has caused real inconvenience to many people, but the job had to be done.

“We have let the bus companies know that the road is open again, but it may take them a day or so to move their routes back. Please contact the operator of the service you want to use to find out more.

“Once again, thanks to the local residents for their patience. And to our team who worked seven days a week in rain and sun to get the job done ahead of schedule.”