The B6001 in the Peak District will be closed to allow for works set to prevent the road from collapsing down the steep bank.

The B6001 road will be shut to all traffic, pedestrians and cyclists between Grindleford and Hathersage to allow for major four-week repair programme.

The works, set to start on Monday, March 3, are a part of a three-year project, which started last spring, to rebuild 100 metres of the 100-year-old retaining wall to prevent the road collapsing down the steep bank.

The existing retaining wall was built without any secure foundations, using a dry stone wall construction, which has limited strength in the face of today’s much heavier traffic volumes.

Highway inspections have revealed large cracks to the road surface, caused by the gradual sinking and collapse of the retaining wall.

The existing stone will be reused to build a new, one metre high wall, using mortar with extensive concrete foundations up to half a metre deep.

A signed diversion route will be in place using the B6001, B6521 and A6187.

School buses, including the 100 and 257 services which serve the Lady Manners secondary school in Bakewell, will be diverted while the road is closed and parents and children have been informed.

The 257 public transport bus service, provided by Hulley’s of Baslow, will also be affected by the temporary closure, and customers are advised to check the firm’s social media channels for updates.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport said: “This is the second year of our major repairs to the retaining wall which supports the B6001 between Grindleford and Hathersage. We’ve staggered the work over three years to minimise inconvenience for local road users as best we can.

“The wall was built using traditional techniques which have lasted well, but the weight and number of vehicles using the road means action is needed now to prevent a major collapse of the road.

“Due to the narrow width of the road and the need to complete the repairs as quickly as we can, we have no option other than to close the road to all users to ensure their safety and the safety of our workforce. We will be resurfacing the section of the road where we’re working and removing any diseased trees to minimise any future delays to road users.

“We’d encourage people who use the road to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the signed diversion route.

“If we can complete the repairs more quickly, we will get the reopen the road as soon as we can, but we will need good, dry weather conditions to help us.”