A pair of “devastating” crashes saw five bikers die on High Peak roads in just a few minutes – with Derbyshire Police calling on motorbike riders to drive safely.

Derbyshire Police are sharing an important message after nine motorbike riders lost their lives in the county in the last month.

As the bank holiday weekend approaches, with the hope of more sunshine to come, the force has asked everyone to take care on the roads.

Derbyshire Police urged residents to share this message with any bikers that they know, adding that they want bikers to enjoy their riding, read the road and ride to the road.

Bikers have been urged to ride carefully after a number of fatal incidents in the last month.

To help keep Derbyshire’s roads safe, the force will have additional officers out across the county this weekend, meeting bikers and ensuring everyone – drivers and riders alike – are being responsible.

Deputy Chief Constable Simon Blatchly said: “One fatal collision on our roads is one too many – but to have five people die within a matter of minutes last weekend really is unprecedented.

“As a force we see first-hand the utterly devastating after-effects of these incidents – with officers having to deliver the news to families that their loved ones will never be coming home.

"Now, as a biker myself, I love to ride the roads of Derbyshire and understand all too well the pull they have on fellow enthusiasts from all over the country – which is why I want everyone to be able to come back year-after-year to enjoy them.

“But while the roads may be excellent, they do not change the fact that motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable road users in a collision – and make up a disproportionate number of deaths compared to the numbers of vehicles on the road.

“There will be an increased police presence in the Peaks this weekend and in the coming weeks and I would urge anyone with loved ones who are bikers to reiterate our plea to come home safe.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner, Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts, said: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic events of last weekend, which shocked us all.

“I am determined to explore every avenue to keep our roads as safe as possible, including working with key stakeholders and colleagues at a national level, because this is not purely a police enforcement issue - we need to look at any new initiatives or alternative ways we can improve road safety in Derbyshire and across our country.”

The Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership added: “We wish to pass on our condolences to the families, friends and wider community of the motorcyclists who tragically lost their lives over the past few weeks.

“The Derbyshire and Derby Road Safety Partnership is committed to reducing the number of collisions on Derbyshire’s roads. Improving road safety for all road users on our roads through education, training and enforcement is one of our top priorities.”

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Bike Safe Course is a fantastic way to improve your safety as a biker. To find out more and sign up, visit the force’s website here.