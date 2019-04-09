Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from Wednesday, April 10
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances..
1. Atkin Lane, Mansfield
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Atkin Lane, Mansfield, due to new footway and crossing by Notts County Council. Delays possible until April 14, 2019.
2. Gateford Road, Worksop
Traffic control (give and take) at B6041, A57, A60 Gateford Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire due to relaying of kerbs by Notts County Council, Delays likely until April 12, 2019.
3. Sparken Hill, Worksop
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at Sparken Hill, Worksop, due to lining works by Notts County Council. Delays possible until April 12, 2019.
4. Doncaster Road, Costhorpe
Some carriageway incursion at A60 Doncaster Road, Costhorpe, Nottinghamshire by Cadent. Delays possible until April 29, 2019.
