Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from Tuesday, April 9
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A60 Sandy Lane, Worksop
Some carriageway incursion on A60 Sandy Lane, Worksop, Nottinghamshire by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until April 11, 2019.
2. A616, A60 Mansfield Road, Worksop
Traffic control (give and take) at A619, A60 Mansfield Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, due to footway repairs by Notts County Council. Delays likely until April 12, 2019.
3. A631 Bawtry Road, Sheffield
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at A631 Bawtry Road, Sheffield, M1 roundabout to city boundary, due to work in progress by Sheffield City Council. Delays likely until April 10.
4. A619 Lowgates, Woodthorpe
Due to carriageway resurfacing (6.30pm to 6am nights only), by Derbyshire County Council. Valid until 6am April 12, 2019.
