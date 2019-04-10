Here's a run down of some of the roadworks in your area.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from Thursday, April 11

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic control (two-way signals) at A619 Worksop Road, Barlborough,due to planned work about to start near wind turbine by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until April 12, 2019.

1. A619 Worksop Road, Barlborough

Traffic control (give and take) at Parkers Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, due to flood prevention measures by Severn Trent Water. Valid until April 15, 2019.
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A6007 Heanor Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, due to civil works associated with refurbishment of traffic signals by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until April 12, 2019.

3. A6007 Heanor Road, Ilkeston

Traffic control (stop/go boards) at Newgate Street, Worksop, due to lining works by Notts County Council. Delays possible until April 17, 2019.

4. Newgate Street, Worksop

