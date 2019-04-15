Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from April 16
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A53 Leek Road, Buxton
Temporary one-way, all the time at A53 Leek Road, Buxton. To facilitate footway resurfacing works by Derbyshire County Council until 3pm on April 19, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. A608 Mansfield Road, Eastwood
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A608 Mansfield Road, Eastwood, due to pipe repair by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until April 17, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. Bath Road, Buxton
Lane closure at Bath Road, Buxton, due to sluice valve rebuild by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until April 17, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. Wood Lane, Hucknall
Traffic control (give and take) at Wood Lane, Hucknall, due to erection of new lighting column by Notts County Council. Delays possible until April 17, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more