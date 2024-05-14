Appeal to drivers due to parking issues on busy road near popular Peak District beauty spot
Warm and sunny weather last week brought many hikers to the Peak District – and parking issues followed.
It has been reported that several cars were parked illegally at B6521 in Nether Padley, sparking frustration among residents and fellow drivers.
The road has a solid white line and a broken white line running down the centre of the road – but it doesn’t stop the drivers from leaving their vehicles on the side of the road.
It is illegal to park in places where there is a solid white line as it forces traffic onto the other side of the road, potentially into the path of oncoming traffic, in or der to get past.
Following reports of illegal parking, we have asked Derbyshire police about the issues at B6521.
A spokesperson for the force told the Derbyshire Times: “Parking on the B6521 in Nether Padley, between Longshaw and Grindleford, near to the Padley Gorge beauty spot, is a long-standing issue which we are aware of.
“When on duty, officers from our local Safer Neighbourhood policing team pay regular patrols as it is a known issue which we target especially in the nicer weather. Response officers also attend when possible if we receive calls to report the issue.
“Enforcement is carried out regularly and we would urge drivers to use legal, alternative parking which is available rather than making the road unsafe for others and running the risk of getting a ticket.”