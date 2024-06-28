All of the road closures for dual carriageway maintenance in Derbyshire in July and August – including the A617 Hornsbridge, A61 Dronfield bypass, Tesco to Whittington Moor and A6 Chapel

By Ed Dingwall
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:02 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 11:45 BST
Derbyshire County Council has announced the schedule for its annual maintenance works on dual carriageways throughout July and August, with temporary lane closures and other restrictions which could disrupt traffic.

Highways workers will be making their way around the county over the summer over selected dates coordinated with colleagues from district and borough councils. Reactive work is done throughout the year on these roads but this programme involves wider routine maintenance.

The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, emptying the gullies and drains, carrying out some road repairs where needed and any other bits of maintenance work that needs carrying out.

The district and borough councils will be picking up litter at the side of the road or in the central reservation at the same time while the traffic management is in place.

The council has worked to try to avoid key times and events, such as football matches, and signs are being put out on the roads ahead of the dates to give drivers advance notice of the work.

Saturday, July 6, road closed 6am to 6pm.

1. A617 Heath to Temple Normanton

Saturday, July 6, road closed 6am to 6pm.Photo: Google

Sunday, July 7, road closed 6am to 6pm.

2. A617 Hornsbridge to Temple Normanton

Sunday, July 7, road closed 6am to 6pm.Photo: Google

Monday, July 8, stop go convoy 9.30am to 3pm.

3. A52 Shirley Hollow

Monday, July 8, stop go convoy 9.30am to 3pm.Photo: Google

Tuesday, July 9, lane closures 7pm until 4am next morning.

4. A617 Lordmill Street

Tuesday, July 9, lane closures 7pm until 4am next morning.Photo: Google

