A54 Cat and Fiddle Road: Busy Peak District road set for closures this week

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:31 BST
A busy Derbyshire A-road will be closed for several hours over the next two days to allow for interim repairs.

The stretch of A54 Cat and Fiddle between the junction with the A53 and the Derbyshire Cheshire border will be shut from 9 am to 3 pm on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14.

The closure will be in place to allow for repairs and small-scale resurfacing works to be carried out.

This comes after the route saw a set of closures last week when patching repairs and lining works took place.

A signed diversion route will be in place and drivers are urged to allow additional time for their journeys. Derbyshire County Council has apologised for any delays or disruption caused.

The roadworks come ahead of bigger resurfacing scheme planned for the A54 later this year.

