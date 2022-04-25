A5004 Long Hill between Buxton and Whaley Bridge closed from today for five months

The route, known as Long Hill, will close from April 25 for work to fix a landslip. Diversions will be in place and the work is scheduled to be completed by September 25.

Derbyshire County Council, who has appointed contractors to carry out the work, said the road first moved in 2016 and has got steadily worse since. A set of traffic lights were put up in December 2019 to keep traffic away from the road.

The work includes the council’s contractors digging down to bedrock, around 6 meters below the existing road level and putting in a reinforced earth retaining wall.

There were fears that the Long Hill closure would tie in with traffic lights and work on a new roundabout on the A6 at Fairfield Common, which is the diversion route, but discussions between the county council, and High Peak Borough Council who are carrying out the roundabout work, means a clash has now been avoided. Work on the A6 roundabout will mostly be taking place at the side of the road so the A6 won’t be closed while the A5004 is, apart from three overnight closures in July with the dates of these to be confirmed nearer the time.