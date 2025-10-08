20 weeks and £1.6m to repair B5470 Macclesfield Road - which is still closed

Work will begin to fix a large road collapse along the B5470 Macclesfield Road in Rainow by the end of the month.

Cheshire East Council has given an update on work to fix a large part of the embankment supporting the B5470, midway between Ginclough and Kettleshulme, which collapsed along with part of the road after heavy and consistent rainfall in January.

The road remains closed to vehicles for safety reasons but is passable to cyclists and pedestrians.

Councillor Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “After considerable heavy rain, the hillside collapsed and took the road with it.

“Things like this are beyond our control and there was nothing the council could do to prevent it.

“We have been working hard to overcome the very complex challenges it created and to deliver the large civil engineering project needed to rebuild the hillside and reinstate the road.

“We have also been working with High Peak National Park Authority to ensure the work is also sympathetic to this area of outstanding natural beauty.”

Before repair works could begin, a series of complex tasks had to be carried out, which included contracting specialist engineers; drilling 20m bore holes to understand the structure of the ground as well as conducting ecology and drainage surveys; and the council had to select the preferred option based on cost, speed and environmental impact.

Now a contractor has been appointed the council announced on Tuesday October, 7 that work will begin on Monday October, 27 taking approximately 20 weeks – completing by mid-March next year and costing around £1.6m.

The works will include reinforcing the embankment, which will be seeded over to blend in with the surroundings, a full replacement of the road drainage system, and widening the footprint of both the embankment and the road to ensure long-term stability and the safety of road users.

Councillor Goldsmith said: “It will mean working during the winter, which in the Peak District with its unpredictable weather and shorter daylight hours is not ideal.

“However, doing this is the fastest way to get the road reopened.

“Our teams are experienced in managing winter construction, so we will ensure the work is carried out safely and efficiently.”

Some pre-construction works will start soon to clear vegetation from where the scaffolding – which will support the temporary pedestrian route – will be put up, which is due to be done on 13 October. The council will also be coordinating with Openreach to relocate cables within the collapse zone. The full road closure will remain in place to ensure the safety of road users. A diversion route will be in operation, which is part of the council’s winter gritting routes.

Cllr Goldsmith added: “I’d also like to thank local residents and businesses for their patience on this.

“We recognise how important the B5470 is to them, which is why we have committed £1.6m to re-build the road as quickly, safely and as sympathetic to the environment as possible.

“Thankfully, the end is now in sight for them.”