Transport disruption set to last several days as operation to secure Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge continues

Roads in Whaley Bridge and the High Peak remain closed and train services have been cancelled as emergency services work to secure the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir.

People are being urged to avoid the area as emergency services, partner agencies and volunteers continue their efforts at the site.

The Goyt Bridge in New Mills is closed

All rail services to and from Whaley Bridge are suspended.

No train services are running between Buxton and Hazel Grove until further notice, with Northern saying the disruption is expected to until at least Saturday night.

Rail replacement road transport is operating between Buxton and Macclesfield.

New Mills.

On advice from the emergency services, the lines between Chinley and Hazel Grove and Chinley and Marple are closed, and there are no trains between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly. Northern said the disruption on that route was expected to last until Monday.

A number of roads have been closed in Whaley Bridge and the wider High Peak.

These are the routes that Derbyshire police said were closed last night:

All train services from Buxton have been cancelled.

Whaley Bridge - A5004 junction with B5470 (Grid SK011806)

Whaley Bridge - Old Road Junction with Bings Road (Grid SK011808)

Whaley Bridge - Reservoir Road (cul-de-sac) adjacent Toddbrook Dam wall (Grid SK007812)

Whaley Bridge - Whaley lane junction with Orchard Road (Grid SK010814)

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Buxton and Macclesfield

Buxton - A5004 Manchester Road junction with A53 (Grid SK056735)

Chapel-en-le-Frith - A6 dual carriageway traffic island junction with A624 Forresters Way and Bowden Lane (Grid SK062815)

Bridgemont - A5004 Buxton Road traffic island junction with A6 (Grid SK013823)

Buxworth - B6062 New Road junction with Station Road and Brookside (Grid SK023821)

Bridgemont - A6 Buxton Road junction with B6062 (Grid SK011826)

Furness Vale - Furness vale junction with Furness Lodge Close (Grid SK009836)

Stranded trains at Buxton station

Furness Vale - Marsh Lane, Gowhole junction with Ladypit Road (Grid SK010839)

New Mills - Old Smithy Road (cul-de-sac) junction with A6015 Albion Road (Grid SK000850)

New Mills - A6015 Albion Road/Church Road junction with B6101 Union Road (Grid SK000851)

New Mills - A6015 Church Road junction with Hyde Bank Road and Edensor Way (Grid SK001351)

New Mills - B6101 Union Road junction with Back Union Road (Grid SK000853)

New Mills - Station Road (cul-de-sac) junction with B6101 Hague Bar Road (Grid SJ998853)

Hague Bar - Waterside Road junction with B6101 Lower Hague/Hague Bar Road and Fold Road (Grid SJ985857)

Disley - Waterside junction with Waterside Road/Lower Greenshall Road (Grid SJ984850)

Strines - 86101 Strines Road junction with Station Road (Grid SJ975860)

Hazel Grove - A6 London Road/Buxton Road junction with A523 Macclesfield Road (Grid SJ925865)

It is not yet clear when the roads will be reopened.

The A5004 Long Hill is closed

The northbound A6 remains closed