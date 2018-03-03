Trains resume on Buxton line amid more disruption

Delays and cancellations to train services running between Buxton and Manchester Piccadilly were reported on Sunday morning.

Services on the line between Buxton and Hazel Grove had been suspended in both directions since Thursday evening due to heavy snow and strong winds affecting the area.

Northern reported on Saturday evening that all lines had reopened and that a normal service was expected to operate on March 4.

However the first service of the day, the 8.23am departure from Buxton bound for Manchester Piccadilly, was delayed due to signalling problems.

The 8.56am departure from Manchester Piccadilly and the 10.27am departure from Buxton were both cancelled due to the unavailability of train crew members, Northern reported.

There has also been ongoing disruption to train services operating along the Hope Valley Line between Manchester and Sheffield due to a large block of ice falling in the Totley tunnel and subsequent overhanging electrical cables. Northern have only been running trains between Manchester and Chinley.

Overhead wire problems also caused severe disruption on the Glossop and Hadfield line.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel. For the latest, visit www.journeycheck.com/northernrail.