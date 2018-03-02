Train stranded in Peak District snow for two hours

Train passengers were left stranded in freezing temperatures for two hours as the service was stuck in a snow drift.

Yesterday, Thursday, March 1, the 6.20pm TransPennine Express service from Manchester Piccadilly was stuck just outside of Chinley, on the edge of the Peak District.

Staff handed out foil blankets to help passengers stay warm while staff had to dig the train clear.

The train operator said all lines between Stockport and Sheffield were blocked, disruption was expected until the end of the day and had advised customers not to travel.

No replacement road transport was put on due to severe weather conditions

The train bound for Sheffield set off again at 9.40pm.

Meanwhile, around 50 people had to be evacuated from a Manchester-bound train on Thursday evening which had broken down just outside of Buxton Station.

One passenger said: “The train had been waiting for another service to pass when we were informed it had developed a fault. There seemed to be hope it could continue on towards Manchester, but the brakes had seized up.

“We’d been stationary for nearly two hours and the conditions outside were getting worse. It seemed the staff had little alternative but to take everyone off the train.

“A train heading back into Buxton was able to draw up alongside and everyone transferred safely across with the aid of a ramp.”