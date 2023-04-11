News you can trust since 1852
Tragedy as walker dies in fall on path above popular Peak District attraction

A holiday in the Peak District for a group of friends ended in tragedy when one of them fell during a walk.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 07:31 BST

The group was visiting the Peak District for the Easter weekend when tragedy struck on Saturday night.

Edale Mountain Rescue was contacted by East Midlands Ambulance Service to reports of a walker who had fallen and was unconscious with a head injury on a footpath above Speedwell Cavern, Castleton, Derbyshire.

One of the group of friends is said to have “slipped and tumbled a distance, sustaining a serious head injury during the fall”.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was contacted by East Midlands Ambulance Service to reports of a walker who had fallen and was unconscious with a head injury on a footpath above Speedwell Cavern. The walker later passed away
The mountain rescue team said in a statement: “A group of friends visiting the area for the weekend were making their way off the hill when one slipped and tumbled a distance, sustaining a serious head injury during the fall. A couple of local team members arrived on scene at the same time as an ambulance crew and team paramedic.

“Despite the best efforts of their friends, team members and the ambulance crew, the injuries received were incompatible with life and the walker was unfortunately pronounced deceased at scene.

“After the attendance of the police the deceased was evacuated from the hillside. Our condolences to the family and friends of those involved.”