Tragedy as Peak District walker collapses and dies after mountain rescue team deployed
A mountain rescue team was deployed after a Peak District hiker collapsed earlier this week – with the casualty sadly passing away at the scene.
At 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 12, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist with an incident involving a collapsed walker in the fields above Pott Shrigley – just a few miles over the Cheshire border.
An MRT spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of all agencies involved, the walker was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The team would like to pass on our condolences to the gentleman’s family and friends.”