Whaley Bridge road reopens as bridge repairs continue

The main road through Whaley Bridge has now reopened - but temporary lights remain in place.

The A5004 Buxton Road, just north of the junction of Macclesfield Road and Chapel Road, had stayed shut until this morning (Thursday) due to urgent bridge repairs.

Engineers make repairs to the damaged bridge. Photo: Brian Eyre.

Derbyshire County Council said high river levels last week had eroded the riverbed on one side of the bridge, and repairs were being carried out to strengthen the foundations.

The route is now open, but temporary traffic lights remain in place at the bridge location.

A council spokesperson said: "Once the work is completed, the road will be fully reopened which is expected to be within a week.

Temporary traffic lights will remain in place while the repairs are carried out. Photo: Brian Eyre.

“Most roads around Whaley Bridge are now open. Some may have temporary traffic lights in place to allow for emergency repairs to roads that were heavily used in the clean-up operation.

“Planned roadworks were suspended, but now things are returning to normal, scheduled repairs by the county council and the utility companies will start up again, which may mean other road closures."

