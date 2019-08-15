Watch the moment Chesterfield man crashes into lorry in crazy overtaking stunt on Buxton to Congleton road

A Derbyshire man has been banned from driving for 15 months after trying to overtake three vehicles and crashing into a lorry.

Scott Lowe, 30, was travelling along the A54, between Buxton and Congleton, at 8.30am on Tuesday, 14 May, when he attempted to overtake three vehicles.

As his Seat Ibiza crossed over the solid white line a lorry travelling in the opposite direction forced him to slam on his brakes and collide with the back of another lorry.

Nobody was hurt in the collision, however, Lowe was summonsed to court for his dangerous driving and was dealt with at North Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

Lowe, of Cornwall Close, Brimington, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and was handed:

A one year community order with 240 hours of unpaid work

A 15 month disqualification from driving – he must also take an extended test to regain his licence.

£85 in costs

£85 victim surcharge

PC Kev Harrell, who was first at the scene of the collision, said: “It is only through good fortune that nobody was seriously injured, or even killed, as a result of Scott Lowe’s actions.

“When I attended the scene I asked Lowe what had happened and he replied that he had ‘been an idiot’, that he was ‘in a rush’ and thought he had space to overtake - clearly he did not.

“Scott Lowe took a huge gamble with his own life and the lives of the other road users that morning – all because he was in a rush.

“Any road can be fatal, however, the A54 has a reputation as being a dangerous route. If people did not drive in a manner similar to that of Scott Lowe then I have no doubt that reputation would diminish.

“My message to drivers is simple – follow the clear signposting and road markings, drive in a manner suitable for the conditions and leave enough time for your journey.

“Should you fail to heed that advice then know that I and my colleagues will seek to prosecute all those that put themselves, and others, at risk.”

